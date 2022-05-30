ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Another hero was honored in Elmira on May 30th, 2022. The Woodlawn Cemetery hosted a tribute event for a man who made history by burying nearly three thousand confederate soldiers who died in the Elmira civil war prison camp.

The community gathered around the cemetery to pay homage to John W. Jones, an Elmira hero.

“Today is the national holiday. This is a time when we celebrate the lives of those last that we love and want to remember. And we thought this was the perfect time to get people together to remember John W. Jones, ” said Talima Aaron, President, John W. Jones Museum.

Jones’s life and legacy are one that both the African American community and Elmira natives will cherish.

Years later, community members celebrate and honor the contributions made by john w jones and its positive impact on the Southern Tier.

“John Jones is responsible for the respectful and compassionate internment of 2973 Confederate dead, which led to the creation of the National Cemetery that we have here. It was his meticulous record-keeping that allowed the government to map out the National Cemetery we currently have,” said Jones.

A chorus named after civil rights shero Dorothy Cotton traveled from Ithaca to pay their respects to a local hero.

“I start to think to myself about this celebration today, how it was so important for us to be a part of it given the legacy of our group in the legacy of this great man, John W. Jones, who I didn’t know anything on. I was so happy to hear his story about how he freed over 800 enslaved people in this country,” Dr. Baruch Whitehead, Chorus Director, Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers.

Dorothy Cotton Jubilee Singers paying homage to John W. Jones.

Going forward, the organizers of this John W. Jones tribute are looking to make this an annual event with the help and support of the community.