Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads hosted their annual Memorial Day Parade, and the pride was amongst community members and parade-goers.

The American Legion sponsored the event to honor all who bravely fought in the United States Military and lost their lives serving. Horseheads Village resident Lisa Trumbull said this day means much to her.

“My grandfather passed away in 2009, he was in Korea Air Force,” said Trumbull. “Try remembering the veterans and stuff like that; my husbad was in the Navy,” she added. “It feels good, I mean I was real close to my grandfather, and my husband, you know, we were married for almost 24 years, so it feels really good: my family, we’re all close,” Trumbull said.

Trumbull said what comes to mind when she thinks of this day is victory in honoring all the men and women who fought for the country.