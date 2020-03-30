#HonorYourDoctor on National Doctors Day

News

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted: / Updated:

National Doctors Day! (Danielle Alred / News10)

(NEWS10) — March 30 is National Doctors Day, when we honor and thank those who dedicate their lives to healing others.

Whether diagnosing wild maladies, taking late-night calls from distressed parents, or working 18-hour days to provide expert treatment and care to their patients, doctors do it all.

And amid a global pandemic, it’s especially important to give thanks and praise for the life-saving skills and knowledge of doctors far and wide.

Albany Medical Center encourages donations in honor of National Doctors Day:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says doctors make New York proud.

According to the National Day Calendar, on March 30, 1842, Dr. Crawford W. Long used the first ether anesthetic for surgery.

Almost a century later, on March 30, 1933, Eudora Brown Almond, a physician’s wife in Georgia, organized Doctors Day locally.

Doctors Day was an unofficial holiday for nearly sixty years, until February 21, 1991, when President George H.W. Bush and Congress proclaimed March 30 a national holiday.

And in honor of the herculean efforts of the medical community during the coronavirus crisis, President Donald Trump’s White House issued a proclamation today reaffirming March 30 as National Doctors Day.

A red carnation is a well-known symbol of National Doctors Day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now