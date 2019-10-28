Hops & Grapes coming to Corning Museum of Glass

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – 18 News was joined this morning in studio by Lois Wilson, spokesperson for United Way and Kristine Dale from Corning Incorporated to talk about the Hops & Grapes event going on this upcoming Tuesday, November 5th from 5-7 PM.

There will be 18 different local beer and wine distilleries in attendance as well as local food trucks for residents to come out and enjoy.

All the vendors will be spread out throughout CMOG will be beer, wine, spirits, and opportunities to be social. There will also be raffles and a wine pull, where individuals can buy tickets for the chance to pull a bottle of wine.

Wilson says, ” It’s an event where you can go and have a nice time and feel good about raising money for United Way of the Southern Tier it’s just a wonderful experience, you raise money for kids, senior citizens and families in need and have fun doing it”.