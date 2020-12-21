Hornell man arrested after committing assault in Steuben County Jail

STEUBEN COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard reports that on December 18, 2020, deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jametris Jordan, 19, of Hornell, following an investigation into a reported assault in the Steuben County Jail.

It is alleged that Jordan attacked and caused physical injury to another inmate while incarcerated in the Steuben County Jail.

Jordan was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony. Jordan was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and returned to the custody of the Sheriff.