Hornell Mayor urges communities to remain safe during the holiday season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hornell_1541087822635.jfif.jpg

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM-TV) -More patients are becoming hospitalized at UR Medicine/St. James Hospital, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local officials are asking the community to take every precaution to continue to maintain safe.

“We are experiencing a significant increase in hospitalizations at St. James.”
“We ask people to please continue to follow the guidelines to stay safe.”

Bryan O’Donovan, St. James president and CEO

City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley said it is wise to remain vigilant during this pandemic.

“It’s still important for people to avoid social gatherings with others outside of their immediate household,” he said. “We know it’s difficult, especially around the holidays, but we want our community members to stay as healthy as possible.”

John Buckley, Mayor of Hornell

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now