Hornell Mayor urges communities to remain safe during the holiday season

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM-TV) -More patients are becoming hospitalized at UR Medicine/St. James Hospital, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Local officials are asking the community to take every precaution to continue to maintain safe.

“We are experiencing a significant increase in hospitalizations at St. James.”

“We ask people to please continue to follow the guidelines to stay safe.” Bryan O’Donovan, St. James president and CEO

City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley said it is wise to remain vigilant during this pandemic.