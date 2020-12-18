Hornell Mayor urges communities to remain safe during the holiday season

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM-TV) -More patients are becoming hospitalized at UR Medicine/St. James Hospital, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Local officials are asking the community to take every precaution to continue to maintain safe.
“We are experiencing a significant increase in hospitalizations at St. James.”Bryan O’Donovan, St. James president and CEO
“We ask people to please continue to follow the guidelines to stay safe.”
City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley said it is wise to remain vigilant during this pandemic.
“It’s still important for people to avoid social gatherings with others outside of their immediate household,” he said. “We know it’s difficult, especially around the holidays, but we want our community members to stay as healthy as possible.”John Buckley, Mayor of Hornell