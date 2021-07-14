Hornell passes the No Smoking in the park ordinance

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Earlier this year, recreational marijuana became legal in new york state. The city of Hornell is taking action to curb cannabis use.

The Hornell common council has voted to ban cannabis and other tobacco use within municipal parks. Although the city of Hornell has been back and forth with this law, they didn’t have any consequence in place when they first presented the rule to ensure that everyone is following along.

“Passing this ordinance does make it enforceable and, and the idea behind it is really to protect those that use the park. People should be able to breathe fresh air and play outdoors and not have to worry about secondhand smoke and, really that’s what it’s about,” said Major John Buckley

Mayor Buckley says they aren’t looking to give anyone a fine. Their motive is to keep the parks clean.

The new focus is to make sure that the community complies with the ordinance and is being respectful to each other.

In the next year, you’ll see some remodeling of the Veteran’s Memorial Park on James Street in Hornell.