Hornell Police recover large amount of drugs after car chase

HORNELL, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Hornell Police ended a high speed chase with an arrest of a 27 year old man and recovery of an illegal weapon along with a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly after 9pm on April 20, the Hornell Police responded to a call of a fight in the area of Cottage Avenue in Hornell.

Upon arriving on the scene officers saw a vehicle moving at a high rate of speed until it crashed on Loder Street and the driver, Lorenzo Romaine, fled on foot.

Romaine is a resident of Buffalo, New York.

After searching Romaine’s vehicle they recovered over 1 and 1/2 pounds of marijuana, an illegal 45 caliber hand gun, over an ounce and a half of cocaine, cutting agents, and other drug paraphernalia.

Romaine was charged with Criminal Possession, Criminal Mischief, Driving While Impaired, Resisting Arrest, and Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer.

He will be arraigned at the Steuben County CAP court on the evening of April 21.

This is an ongoing investigation with more arrests expected to happen.

18 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.