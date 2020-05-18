Horseheads and Painted Post Denny’s closed for good

(WETM-TV)- Due to lack of funds during the COVID-19 pandemic Denny’s restaurants in both Horseheads and Painted Post locations are closed for good.

The original reason for the restaurants closing was because of the restrictions put into place by Governor Andrew Cuomo due to COVID-19.

According to a release that was sent to 18 News by a viewer, the lease of the Denny’s restaurants have now been terminated due lack of funds with no business being conducted during the pandemic.

Here is the release 18 News received:

18 News also visited the Denny’s located in Horseheads and found this sign posted on the front of the building: