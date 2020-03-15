Horseheads Central School District announces planned closures

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – On March 14th, Horseheads Central School District announced plans for school closures. Under the advisement of the New York State Department of Health and by order of Chemung County Executive Chris Moss regarding the closing of Chemung County schools for prevention efforts against COVID-19.

The Horseheads Central School District will be closed for students beginning Tuesday, March 17 through Monday, April 13. Schools will open as usual Monday, March 16 for students, and staff to prepare for this extended dismissal students will then be dismissed at the end of the school day March 16 until schools reopen.

The Horseheads Central School District is finalizing plans to offer to-go meals for eligible students as allowed by the state. The district will also follow up with information for staff and parents regarding educational programming and other important items regarding this extended dismissal.

If at the end of spring recess, the situation is deemed clear by health officials on Monday, April 13 will be a Superintendent’s Conference Day for staff, and students will report Tuesday, April 14.

The School District will keep parents and staff informed via the district’s regular communication channels. The health and safety of our students and our community are our top priorities.

Horseheads Central School District encourages everyone to take precautions during this time by reducing travel, maintaining social distance, and practicing good hand hygiene.