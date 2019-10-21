Horseheads Central School District takes on a new project

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Horseheads Central School District comprehensive capital project, approved by voters in October 2017, is underway.

The project, known as “Horseheads 2030: Building Our Future Now,” has been in the planning stages since 2016. The project includes several phases, with the first and second phase approved by the State Education Department and construction begun.

The third phase, which includes extensive renovations at Horseheads High School, is in the design/bid phase. The final phases will begin when the design work for the High School phase is complete.

The Horseheads Central School District Board of Education will hold a special board meeting Monday, October 21, at 7:30 a.m. in the Horseheads High School Multi-Media Center to discuss this project.

Construction is expected to be completed in late 2022.