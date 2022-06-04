HORSEHEADS, N. Y. (WETM) – For the very first-time local organizations set up stations in Arnot Mall to provide information that could change the trajectory of someone’s life in the Southern Tier.

“Coming out of COVID. We see so many families every day that are looking for community resources. They’re looking for their village. They’re looking for people to support them. We are all about connecting people to resources,” said Shelby Mickinkle, Executive Director, Horseheads Family Resource Center.

The programs offered at this childhood fair are free and will spearhead change in our community.

“We strive to provide resources for residents, to give them places that they know they can go and ask questions and find resources needed,” said Mickinkle.

This community resource fair brought 20 vendors together for the sake of helping community members make those connections in person.

“We’re getting many more referrals for little ones with speech delay or social-emotional delay. It has been critical for us to connect and to do this face to face with little ones. We work with moms to work with families, and caregivers, to come back in person and give families the support they need,” said Kelly Sidari, Early Intervention Service Coordinator Specialist for Chemung County.

One Local Mom Shared why community fairs like this one were vital. She says this event has the power to alter a parent’s or kid’s life.

“Having all of these agencies in one location, I think it really helps parents and families understand better the resources available to them and how to use them effectively within their family dynamics,” said Mary Joe Wallner, Parent.

The Horseheads Family Resource Center plans to make this fair an annual event for years to come.