HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The senior class at Horseheads High-school has made it their goal to give back to communities. This year, they have circulated their entire class initiative around spreading kindness as far as it may travel.

The class of 2023 has already done lots around their community. They have decorated a tree and painted rocks in honor of a fellow classmate who passed away. They have held a “pink-out” football game where they raised over $2,000 to donate to the Pink Boutique at the YWCA Women’s Breast Health Program.

Recently, they held a powder puff football game where the girls of the junior class played against the girls of the graduating class. The men of the junior class competed against the men of the senior class in a cheerleading face-off. The proceeds of this event are going to the food bank of the Southern tier.

But, they haven’t stopped there. Since September, Isabelle Giammichele and her fellow classmates have been planning a trip to NYC for their biggest donation yet. They have been collecting household items and personal hygiene products for the Bowery Mission, which is a homeless shelter located in the Big Apple. They have also been collecting children’s toys, for newborn to 18 year old kids, for the Mount Sinai Kravis Hospital.

“They’re going to set it up like a store in the hospital,” Isabella, one of the senior class advisors said. “This way the parents can have some pressure alleviated from them among the holiday season.”

Now, they need your help. If you would like to donate clothes, household items, personal hygiene products, toys, etc., there are drop boxes at the main entrance of Horseheads High-school. You can also drop items off at the Do-It center any time before December 22nd.

“We feel as though it’s important for us to show our appreciation and to give back to those who are less fortunate than us.”

If you have any questions, you can contact Isabelle by email at isabelle@hh.gstboces.org or by phone at (607)542-2327.