Horseheads High School host graduation in district stadium

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Horseheads High School will conduct in-person graduation for the class of 2021.

Last year, Horseheads High School graduations were individualized and condensed to two small-sized graduations due to COVID-19 restrictions at that time.

“For one day, and people need to understand that for one day the entire senior class is going to be together during their entire senior year of course at Horseheads Central schools, said Dr. Thomas J. Douglas, Superintendent of Horseheads Public Schools, and it’s the last day and it’s going to be their graduation so we want to make it special. And what better way, than allowing them to be the first to be recognized in our new district stadium and culminating with the graduation of their class,” said Douglas

On Wednesday, June 23rd the graduates will become the first class to walk across the stage in the newly renovated district stadium.

This year with the help of restrictions being lifted, parents will now be able to attend Horseheads High School graduation.

The ceremony is expecting 5,000 plus people to attend this event. It’s recommended that people wear masks when attending large events like this.