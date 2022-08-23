HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads School District is now fully staffed and prepared for the 2022-2023 academic school year to begin.

Due to the pandemic teacher shortages were at the highest in history.

Dr. Thomas J. Douglas, The Superintendent of Horseheads shares with 18 News that schools are fully staffed with teachers. However, they are still in need of staff support.

The following positions open for hire are teacher assistants, custodian, maintenance workers and more.

Residents can apply at any time on the Horseheads School District website for more information.