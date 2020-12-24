Horseheads woman shows her Christmas spirit with extreme decorating

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – One woman is leaving 2020 in style by decorating her entire home for the holidays.

Horseheads resident Tina Kent decorates her home every holiday, and Christmas is no exception.

Kent, dubbed as the “Balloon Lady,” is known for decorating her lawn with over 30 inflatable balloons turning her home on South Main Street into a winter wonderland.

Her lawn includes Santa on his slay with cool shades, Minions playing on a slide, colorful archways inviting you to enjoy the scene, and an inflatable projection screen that plays Disney Christmas movies and music.

The magic doesn’t stop at the end of the driveway, it’s where the fun begins. Kent stylishly decorates every room inside the home dedicated to December 25. The home truly is like being in Santa’s workshop at the North Pole.

Kent told 18 News those that still want to get a look at the decorations, they stay up until January 2 then it’s back to the storage bins until the next holiday.