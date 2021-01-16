Hot Pockets recalled, they may contain hard plastic and glass

(WETM-TV) – Some Hot Pockets are being recalled because they may contain hard plastic or glass.

Nestle prepared foods is recalling more than 762,000 pounds of frozen Pepperoni Hot Pockets.

The recall is for 54-ounce packages containing 12 “nestle hot pockets brand sandwiches: Premium Pepperoni made with pork, chicken, and beef pizza garlic buttery crust.

The recalled food has a best-buy date of February 2022.

According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, the company has received four complaints and one report of a “minor oral injury.”

The USDA said the frozen pocket were shipped to retail stores nationwide.

If you have it in your freezer, the USDA recommends throwing it away or returning it to where you bought it.