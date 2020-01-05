House, States ask SCOTUS to decide on “OBAMACARE”

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM-TV) – Lawyers for the Democratic-led house are asking the U-S Supreme Court to immediately step in and decide the fate of the affordable care act.

The law passed nearly a decade ago, is also known as “Obamacare.”

A group of 20 democratic-led states and the District of Columbia is joining the house, in asking the Supreme Court to take it up during its current term.

Last month, a federal appeals court held the law’s individual mandate was unconstitutional, but it sent the case back down to a lower court to decide whether other provisions of the law should remain in effect.

If four justices agree to hear the case and expedite it for this term — it would mean the court would render a decision on the law this spring, that would be just as the presidential election gears up.

The Trump administration wants to see the whole law invalidated, if the court does take it up, it would be the supreme court’s third review of the law.