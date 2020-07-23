Houston Entrepreneur Helping Small Businesses Monetize During Pandemic

For Centrell Reed, starting her own business was always something she wanted to do. With over 20 years in the entertainment industry, she has a proven success record, working with top notch stars and influencers, around the world. This lead her to launch her company CReed Global Media, a streaming platform, that helps small businesses market their brand.

She’s also a personal development coach and always has a passion to help others find and develop their dreams, goals and aspirations. And during this pandemic, she’s also realized she can help even more.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with Centrell Reed, about what small businesses need to do to stay a float during these tough times, and how they can still make money.