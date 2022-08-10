ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Barbara Mcloure, owner of Barb’s Soups On Cafe tells us what she plans on doing if the forecasted increase in the price of CO2 comes to fruition.

“Well, if we don’t have CO2, we can’t sell the soda from the fountain. We would have to give them bottled soda. And that that would really decrease our profits because there’s more profit in making in selling soda that is from the fountain” said Mcloure.

Her loyal customers maintain the continues success of her restaurant.

“If the prices go up by I’d still be a customer here.” said one frequent customer.

The increase in CO2 prices are a result of a natural well located in Mississippi.

“That well provides probably 20% of all the CO2 coming into the Northeast. They had to move to a different pocket underground, and the new pocket actually had some increased hydrocarbons and sulfur which makes the co2 unusable for 90% of the people that need co2” said Tim Baldwin, Vice President of Carbonic Systems.

Apart from the increase of CO2, the basic necessities to run a business, like gasoline is increasing as well.

“Aside from the raw material cost of co2, we drive 53 foot diesel tractor trailers to take a lot of diesel and that has skyrocketed.” continued Baldwin.

“We appreciate the loyalty of our customers that have been coming here for years. And you know it’s what I love to do. I love my customers.” said Mcloure.