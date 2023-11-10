CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Freedom of Information request submitted by 18 News shows Chemung County received a total of $16,210,350 from the American Rescue Plan, also known as the Covid-19 stimulus package the U.S. Congress passed in 2021. The County has assigned where the money is going. Documents show 44% of the money has been spent so far.

Some of the biggest amounts include $353,509.00 to repair the runway at Elmira’s National Soaring Museum on Harris Hill. Another $410,000 is being spent on other parts of Harris Hill, including a new playground in the picnic area, replacing the golf green, new bathrooms, windows and a new kitchen for Youth Camps.

At least $650,718 is going to the Chemung County Fairgrounds. $404,000 was set aside for improvements to the Farmers Market. Other spending includes maintenance on the Grandstand and WiFi upgrades.

$338,181 is going to Park Station in Erin. The tax dollars are being used for WiFi upgrades in the camping area, a camera security system, new fencing and a new generator.

The First Arena in downtown Elmira is getting at least $875,000. The County Legislature will vote on approving a $500,000 transfer on Monday to pay for what the County describes as infrastructure and equipment. The Chair of the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency, which owns and manages the arena, says the rest of the money was spent on replacing equipment that he says was damaged or disappeared during the arena’s previous management.

The County spent $1,000,000 to purchase the former Five Star bank building on 150 Lake Street in downtown Elmira. The building is being turned into the new offices for the County District Attorney, the Office of Emergency Management and the County Planning Department. Another $250,000 is being used for “construction and renovation.” Another $1,600,000 was set aside for what’s described as “continued capital work” on the building.

$1,000,000 is going towards a new canopy walkway at the Tanglewood Nature Center and Museum in Elmira. The former Elmira Civil War Prison Camp and the John W. Jones Museum are getting $350,000 each.

Other spending includes $1,600,000 for the County’s nursing facility, upgrades to wastewater treatment and sewage systems, and new vehicles and equipment for the Department of Public Works.

