(WHTM) — You might have heard when you change your clocks for Daylight Saving Time, that you should always check your smoke detectors at the same time.

But, while you change out the batteries, did you ever wonder how these devices work and how they save lives?

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), these devices work by detecting particles in the air through one of two types of detection technology: Ionization and photoelectric.

Ionization detectors work by using a small piece of safely shielded radioactive material that electrically charges or ionized the air molecules between two metal places. When air particles enter the chamber, they attract the ions and carry them away, which in turn reduces the current. When the number of particles takes too many of these ions away, the device will register that as smoke, and the alarm will sound.

Photoelectric technology works by detecting light that is reflected off particles from a light beam inside the chamber. When no particles are present in the sensing chamber, the light beam does not hit the light detector, indicating an all-clear. But when there are particles present and the amount of light is registered by the chamber, the alarm sounds.

Both types, of detectors, can trigger by detecting either a slow-burning fire or a flaming fire. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) urges homeowners to have both ionization and photoelectric units in their homes. And dual-sensor alarms that combine both technologies are also available.

The NFPA has the following tips when it comes to smoke detectors in homes: