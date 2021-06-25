How Knoxville Public Library is keeping kids engaged this summer

FILE – A woman reads a book in Powell’s Bookstore in downtown Portland, Ore., on, Jan. 4, 2008. On Thursday, the American Booksellers Association said that membership increased from 1,635 to 1,701 since May 2020, the additions a combination of brand new stores and existing stores that had not previously been part of the independents’ trade group. While association CEO Allison Hill and others had feared that hundreds of stores could go out of business during the 2020-21 holiday season, the ABA so far has only tallied 14 closings in 2021, along with more than 70 last year. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

The Knoxville Public Library is keeping kids engaged with weekly summer events, from now until the end of July. It is called Summer Quest 2021, the theme being Tails and Tales.

Their next event is on Wednesday, June, 23rd where they will be hosting the American Dinosaur Show. The show will be presented by a paleontologist who goes by the name “Mike, the dinosaur hunter.” The presentation will feature a show & tell of rare and unusual fossils, including an eight-foot triceratops skull, along with magic, and a fun science experiment.

Summer Quest will also be including: June 23 — Tanglewood with live animal friends; June 30 — All American Dinosaur Show (yes, you will see actual fossils); July 7 — Get Your Tail on activities; July 14 — Linda Kies and Marionettes; July 21 — Cris Johnson and his Tails and Tales Magic Show; and, on the final day Monday, July 26 — Endless Mountain Music Festival at 1 p.m. We meet at noon for a picnic and rewards. The library website will have more information on registration, timing, and specifics about the event.

Library director Sherri Vittuli has been working at the Knoxville Public Library for over five years now. Vittuli organizes these summer events every year.

“All the hard work we put into these events… it’s worth it in the end, because the kids enjoy it,” said Vittuli.

The library just celebrated its 100 year anniversary on June 18th, with balloons, streamers, banners, and of course, a birthday cake. At the celebration, State Representative Clint Owlett presented a House citation to Vittuli recognizing the library’s longevity.

Knoxville Public Library is open to all Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 9AM – 6PM.