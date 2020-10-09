How local election boards are stopping “double voting”

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – As more Americans are considering mailing in their votes for this year’s election, the national news has made headlines against mail-in voting and fraud.

It’s concerning registered voters, and many government officials are on the lookout for those who plan on committing voter fraud or doubling their votes even if it’s accidental.

Although voter registration and election fraud experts say double voting is rare, the most common type is voting by people who are ineligible to vote, such as non-citizens and convicted felons.

Another is duplicating votes in the same election period duplicating votes would be considered voting via mail-in and in-person.

New York gives balloters the option to vote by absentee ballot and later void that by going to the polls on Election Day.

According to state election officials, residents in New York who want to change their vote can also request a second absentee ballot after they already mailed one in.

Either way, only one vote counts in NYS – either you vote at the polls or the last absentee ballot submitted in time for the election.

The state continues to fight voter fraud with a sequence of checks to prevent anyone from having more than one vote.

In the state, no one is allowed to vote twice at the polls, only registered citizens receive a ballot, and election workers check signatures against poll books when people sign their absentee ballots or check-in at polling places.

“Your vote will only count once in New York If someone sends in an absentee ballot and decides to go to the polls on election day. The books are scanned so that if it shows that your absentee ballot was filed your vote on election day will count. So we keep track of whose voted, and because of that, you can’t vote twice.”

Penalties for double voting are governed by both state and federal law and can vary from state to state, but someone caught double voting can face jail time.