How local taxi companies are keeping safe during the pandemic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Total Transportation cab company is working hard to provide service to the public throughout Elmira. As much of the world is in a business blackout, public transportation is one of the operations that is deemed essential. As companies like Total Transportation continue to work through this pandemic, the company is advocating the necessary steps to keep both their employees and customers safe during this crisis.

Peter Kadar, the Vice President of Total Transportation, says although they have to keep working, the business has declined due to the coronavirus.

“We have limited services now, but we are still open. We continue to operate 24/7 seven days a week. The wait will be a little longer though we did have to downsize, we did have to adapt to what’s going on, I’d say one fifth.” Peter Kadar, the Vice President of Total Transportation

Although in a car people are closer than the forced social distancing rule, he says, the company does implement safe practices by asking customers to sit in the back seat. Employees wear medical gloves and disinfection of seats after each drive.