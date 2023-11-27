ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks are looking to improve their 3-7 record this weekend. The team is on the road Friday in Binghamton and back home at the First Arena on Saturday. A Freedom of Information request submitted by 18 News on October 13th shows how many tax dollars have been invested into the Arena so far to give it another shot at success.

The First Arena is now run by the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency. The Chemung IDA is made up of 7 board members and an Executive Director. The Chemung IDA took over the facility after evicting the previous tenant, Steve Donner, the CEO of Mammoth Sports & Entertainment.

Four days after our initial public records request submitted on October 13th, Chemung County denied the request saying “a proper search has been conducted for the records requested and they cannot be found. After filing an appeal, the IDA provided these answers.

Public records show a breakdown of spending on the First Arena from May 26th through September 30th. It includes $145,497.11 in utilities, most of it for NYSEG. After Steve Donner was evicted in May, the County accused him of not paying more than $250,000 in utility bills.

The IDA says it spent $99,665.55 on repairs and maintenance. In an interview on September 20th, IDA Chair Mark Margeson told 18 News “23 years of abuse is being taken care of.”

Some of the biggest price tags include $35,337.50 for “Ice Plant Maintenance” on July 18th. Margeson says a power surge later caused the Ice Plant to break down. That’s the machine that makes ice for the rink. Records two payments totaling $37,321.44 were made to rent a temporary chiller. $13,168.50 was spent on “board & kick plates for main rink.” That’s the material that surrounds the rink.

Records also show $75,000 was spent on “Arena Lacrosse Turf & 2 sets of goal nets.” $34,750 was spent on a “Pre-owned 2012 Zamboni.” A new popcorn machine cost $9,326.00. The spending total from May 26th – September 30th is $416,762,91. A previous Freedom of Information Request shows the First Arena has also received $875,909 from the Covid-19 American Rescue Plan. All told, the First Arena has received $1,292,671.91 so far.

On October 26th, the Chemung County IDA adopted its 2024 budget proposal. The IDA says it projects $1,994,179 in revenue and the same amount in expenses. The IDA then went into a private “executive session” to discuss the Arena’s finances.

“I think there’s an item about the Arena we need to speak about,” said Chad Keenan, the IDA’s treasurer.

“Ok, we’ll wait until we get to that section. Then we will come back and vote on the budget,” said IDA Chairman Mark Margeson. “Ok, we need to go into further discussion on additional business in the arena. I’d like to suggest we go into Executive session at this point to discuss financial information on the organization.”

At a meeting on November 9th, the IDA said it was losing money because of the Arena.

“Total income for month of October was $73,000. Total expenses were between $256,000, $257,000 with about $210,000-ish being Arena related, for an operating loss of $184,000. Aside from the Arena obviously, we would have turned a slight profit,” said IDA Treasurer Chad Keenan.

The New York State Freedom of Information Law allows government agencies to go into private meetings called “executive sessions” but only for a few specific reasons. 18 News submitted new Freedom of Information requests asking for the specific reason the IDA went into Executive Session to discuss the Arena’s finances. 18 News is also asking the IDA to provide updated monthly numbers on concessions and ticket sales. So far, attendance at the Arena is averaging 1,142 fans per game. That’s about 30% of the Arena’s capacity.

You can view the public records released by the Chemung County IDA below: