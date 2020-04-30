How much should be in your emergency fund, in case of another crisis

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – During this coronavirus pandemic businesses are closed, forcing them to lay off employees. Thousands of people are still waiting for unemployment to be received, leaving people scratching their heads, wondering the next financial move.

Life is unexpected, and obstacles have ways of coming out of nowhere, this is where preparedness comes in handy. There needs to be some type of emergency fund if something of this magnitude should happen again.

In other words: Do you have an emergency stash of cash?

Most people are going to say no, hey situations happen, like the car needing repairs. Millions of people have families to take care of, and so on.

Financial experts say there need to be three to six months of expenses tucked away.

One of the best rules is always to pay yourself first, whether it be putting ten percent of your income into a retirement plan for the future or and then setting aside money for a savings account. Lynn C. Williams, Owner / Certified Financial Planner TM Practitioner

Start by taking the income that hits your bank account minus the bills, loans, rent, mortgage, maybe a portion for fun, and leave the rest for your emergency funds.

Experts say the best time to plan for when things get rough, is when everything is going well.