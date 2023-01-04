ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- NORAD is known to be the ones tracking Santa for decades, but you don’t have to be a part of NORAD to track Santa. Our own Rich Tanner is also an “official NORAD Santa tracker.”

“I’ve been one my whole life,” says Rich. His job is to help ensure that Santa has a smooth ride. Which, for Rich, is pretty easy since he works the morning shift here at WETM.

Rich started tracking Santa before the internet existed, he would listen to the Santa tracker on the radio every Christmas Eve. His favorite part about tracking Santa, and the main reason he still does it to this day is because it makes him feel like a kid again. Rich even receives an official NORAD Santa tracker shirt each year. He believes we are all Santa trackers at heart.