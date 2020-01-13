How to cut down on rainy day accidents

Pedestrians shield from the rain with an umbrellas during a cold rainy day in Center City, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Daylight hours are shorter, the weather can be on the severe side, that’s just what we expect with winter driving.

When that rain does comes down and the snow falls, you put our wipers on. But that’s not all you are required to do. State law also says you must turn on your lights, “as a result of rain, sleet, snow, hail or other unfavorable atmospheric condition.” If you don’t, you run the risk of getting pulled over and issued a ticket.

You must turn on your headlights. Daytime running lights don’t count, because they do not included the red taillights.

New York State Police Trooper Kerra Burns says it’s really about safety and making sure that you are visible on the roadway, when there is driving rain or if conditions impede your visibility for more then 1,000 feet.