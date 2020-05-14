How to prevent coronavirus email scams

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Thousands of Americans are either working or doing school work from home, due to “stay at home” orders throughout the United States.

As the Trump Administration is continuing to send people stimulus checks and small business loans in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, criminals are lurking to take advantage of individuals through cyber scamming.

Cybercriminals Look to steal money and personal identity to gain finances. Uncertainty is at its highest amid this pandemic, and most criminals will target the elderly and most vulnerable people.

In New York State, hackers could receive up to 25 years in prison and face fines up to $5,000.

If you feel like you have been a victim of a cyber scam, Captain Anthony Alvernaz said, to contact the Internet Crime Complaint Center. ​

​