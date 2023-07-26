(WETM) — As temperatures continue to rise, children and pets are at a higher risk of suffering from heat strokes after being left in hot cars. The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection has released some tips to keep your kids and pets safe during the heat wave.

“Extremely hot weather endangers children and pets left unintentionally in a hot car,” said Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriguez. “I urge all New Yorkers to be careful and attentive when driving this summer with children or pets, as just a few moments alone in a hot car can risk a loved one’s life. Please follow these important safety tips from the Division of Consumer Protection.”

When it’s 60 degrees outside, a closed car’s internal temperature can get as high as 105 degrees after one hour. Car temperatures rise to dangerous levels even with cracked windows. Children, vulnerable adults, and pets should never be left in a car even for short amounts of time, especially in the summer heat. The Division of Consumer Protection recommends using drive-throughs whenever possible while running errands to avoid leaving vulnerable individuals and pets alone in cars.

According to the Division of Consumer Protection, 942 children have died after being left in hot cars across the country since 1998. Most children that die in hot cars are accidentally forgotten, so the Division of Consumer Protection recommends placing something that you need, like a purse, cell phone, or keys, in the backseat as a reminder to check the backseat before you lock your car. Another option is placing a stuffed toy in your child’s car seat and moving it to the front seat when the child is a passenger. Seeing the stuffed toy in the passenger seat will serve as a reminder that a quiet or sleeping child is in the back.

Young children should be taught that playing in unattended cars is dangerous. They should also be taught to tell an adult if they see another child playing in an unattended car. Cars should always be locked when not in use to prevent kids from climbing inside to play. Car keys need to be kept out of reach of children so they cannot unlock and play in unattended cars.

Like children, cats and dogs have a hard time regulating their internal temperatures. Parking in the shade, leaving windows cracked, or leaving water in the car won’t stop a pet from suffering from heat stroke. If a pet cannot be taken inside your destination, the pet should be left at home.

Recognizing the signs of heatstroke in children and pets will help in an emergency. Children experiencing a heatstroke may be disoriented, not be sweating, have flushed skin, not be alert, be unconscious, have rapid breathing, or have shallow breathing. Pets experiencing a heatstroke may be restless, lethargic, panting heavily, or vomiting. Pets may also experience a lack of appetite or a loss of coordination.

If you see a child, animal, or a person who could be vulnerable left alone in a car, call 911 immediately and follow the dispatcher’s instructions. Emergency personnel are trained to respond to hot car emergencies.