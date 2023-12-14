ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – When you get packages delivered to your house the last thing you want to do is look and see that they aren’t there.

Porch pirates have become a term commonly used to call thieves who will run up onto someone’s porch to take what is there. These packages are not theirs. Especially with the holiday season upon us and so many people now purchasing things online for gifts to be delivered, there is a higher chance for people to become victims.

“Usually shortly after Thanksgiving people are starting to prepare for Christmas where a lot more items come through the mail. And other people who have ill intent know that and they’re keeping their eyes out for those packages and trying to take advantage of it,” said Bill Schrom, Chemung County Sheriff.

There are ways to protect yourself from porch pirates, and the Sheriff mentions a few, saying “If you have a trusted neighbor, maybe give them a heads up that something’s going to be delivered to your home and ask them to secure it for you until you can get it from them. Maybe have an arrangement with your UPS driver or FedEx guy to put it in a certain location that’s not directly in sight of the general public, and for those people who don’t get stuff, what I’d say to them is just keep an eye out for your neighbor.”

Other things you could do are as follows:

Require a signature. It can cost a little more but your package can’t be left unless you, or someone you designate, signs for it.

Have your package delivered to a local business that has lockers or other facilities for such deliveries.

Have it delivered to your workplace, if your management approves it.

Schedule a delivery window, and make sure someone will be home during that time.

Use a lockbox for your porch, and only the delivery driver and you have the code.

Keep up to date with your package tracking, so you have a good idea when it will be delivered.

Have a neighbor watch out for it and grab it for you.

Use easily seen security cameras, but sometimes Porch Pirates will mask up so these can be foiled.

There are many things you can do to keep your packages out of the hands of these thieves and get people you know good gifts for the holidays.