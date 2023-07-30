(WETM) — This week, you can help the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz with butterfly conservation by reporting monarch and milkweed sightings.

The International Monarch Monitoring Blitz tracks monarch butterfly sightings across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Using data sent in by volunteers, scientists can monitor monarch populations across the continent. The information scientists learn from this project helps them better understand and conserve this endangered species.

The seventh annual Monarch Blitz runs from July 28 until Aug. 6 this year. Anyone in North America can participate in this project by reporting milkweed, monarch butterflies, monarch eggs, and monarch larvae to one of the participating community science programs online. People living in the northeastern U.S. can report their sightings through Journey North.

To participate, all you have to do is submit a picture and some information if you spot milkweed or monarchs (adult, larva, or egg) to this Journey North form. Participants will need to make an account to report their sightings. The Monarch Blitz is requesting for only one sighting per location to be submitted.

If you spot adult monarchs, be sure to include how many you saw and any interesting behaviors you observed in the comments of your report. If you see eggs and/or larvae, you don’t need to count them, but if you do, Journey North would like this information. The type of milkweed you found the eggs/larvae on should be included in your report. Milkweed sighting reports should include the species of milkweed you found. Like with eggs and larvae, you don’t need to count the number of milkweed stems present, but if you do, this information should be included in your report. Only one photo should be submitted for each kind of sighting. A chart with reporting instructions can be found at this link.

The Monarch Blitz was organized by the Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC), which was founded by the governments of the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in 1994. In 2022, over 2,500 people across 75 provinces and states participated in the Monarch Blitz. Over 19,000 monarchs and 68,000 milkweeds were observed and reported.

For more information about the International Monarch Monitoring Blitz, you can visit Journey North’s website or the CEC’s website.