ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – A second round of funding, in the amount of $1.3 million dollars, has been awarded to the city of Elmira from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The grant is meant to aid in the remediation, either abatement or encapsulation (which are the two methods that can be used to treat the issue), of lead in low-income households that don’t otherwise have the means to afford the necessary measures that must be taken to keep their homes lead-free, and themselves and/or their children safe from the dangers and repercussions of lead-poisoning.

You must apply for the grant on the city website or click the links below. Applications vary depending on if you’re the property or homeowner, the landlord, or the tenet.

On the city’s website you can learn exactly how the lead-based paint hazard control program works, and about more in depth topics regarding what ensues after lead is found in your home. This include rehabilitation, clearance, and the lead safe housing registry.

The cost of lead remediation, whether funded by you or the HUD funded, city provided aid, typically costs anywhere between the range of $15,000 to $30,000, according to Peter Buzzetti, the Public Health Director of the Chemung County Health Department. When dividing the total amount of the award by the average cost of lead remediation, a safe approximation, in way of the number of people and homes that will have the opportunity of receiving the grant, only lie somewhere between 50-60, in total. So be swift in ensuring you submit an application.

If you suspect that you and members of your household might be exposed to lead, please apply for the aid, as it can perhaps keep you safe, and come at no cost to you. None that is, but the time to apply.