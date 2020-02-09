‘Love never fails.’ Encouraging notes outside SC business withstand severe weather

Human Interest

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Sticky notes with encouraging phrases were placed outside a business in downtown Anderson, and have managed to stick out recent storms.

Owner of Indigo Custom Framing, Melissa Fabrey, created a heart-shaped display outside of her business to give love back to the town. She says passerby can write and take encouraging notes at the outside window for a boost.

Anderson has seen tornado warnings, heavy rain and even snow this week. Fabrey says not a single note has fallen off throughout the storms.

“Love- love never fails. It’s resilient,” she says.

Fabrey says it’s a miracle that they’re still there.

Indigo Custom Framing is on North Main Street in downtown Anderson if you’d like to see for yourself!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now