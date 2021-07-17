Hundreds of bicyclists put pedal to pavement on 400-mile ride along Erie Canalway Trail

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Hundreds of people hopped on their bikes and started riding together Sunday.

350 people are on an eight-day, 400-mile long trek along the Erie Canalway Trail through New York State. Together, they’re raising money for “Parks and Trails New York.”

Organizers say it’s a picturesque route and they do what they can to make sure everyone can continue on.

Parks & Trails New York Board Member Rob Basch said, “It’s all supportive, so you just have to get on your bike and go, and we have numerous vehicles with us if someone has a problem with the bike, a flat tire, whatever, all the support is there that you need, and it really is the perfect way to see New York.”

The group started in Buffalo, continuing through Amherst and including a stop in Lockport for a boat tour. Cyclists are expected to cover 40-to-60 miles each day of the ride.