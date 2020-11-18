Hunters help fight hunger

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — The holidays are often referred to as the season of giving and one of the simplest ways to give back is through food donations to local shelters and food pantries.

One way to donate is through the DEC’s yearly partnership with the Venison Donation Coalition and Feeding New York State to help provide food for those in need. Through partnerships with the New York State Department of Health and non-profit organizations like Feeding New York State’s regional food banks and deer processors, hunters reportedly donate nearly 40 tons of venison each year to families in need across the state.

There are many ways to help including:

Donating your deer or part of it at a cooperating processor

Support your regional food bank monetarily

Make a cash donation to the Venison Donation Coalition when you purchase your hunting license to help offset the cost of processing donated venison.

For additional information about these programs visit the links included above to learn more.