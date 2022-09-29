TAVARES, FL (WETM) – Today Hurricane Ian has downgraded to a tropical storm.

As the storm progressed its way through Florida, 18 News spoke with Seth Wilson from Tavares, Florida to find out how they got prepared and concerns they may have.

Hurricane Ian is his first storm since living in Tavares. They had little rain and lots of wind. However, overnight it was expected to get more severe. “Last minute, I decided to go out and get some sandbags and stuff for the sliding glass door and garage,” said Wilson.

He is not nervous about the storm but has concerns for his three children.

“We’ve got them small activities to keep them preoccupied during the storm for when it gets worse,” he continued.

To view the full interview, press video above.