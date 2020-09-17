Husband and wife found dead in Orleans County home

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says a husband and wife are dead in the Town of Ridgeway. Deputies were dispatched at 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

According to authorities, their son came home from work at 6:30 a.m. and tried to check on 56-year-old Shari Payne and 60-year-old James Payne at 3153 North Gravel Road.

The son says the door was locked, and he looked through the window to see his mother, Shari, on the floor, the Sheriff’s Office tells News 4.

He broke into the house and found both his mother and father were shot.

Authorities tell us he also found his mom was stabbed.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office says the coroner is on the scene, and both bodies will go to the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

New York State Police are assisting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.