Hydrant flushing to happen in next week

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Corning announced that they will be flushing the city’s fire hydrants next week.

From Oct. 25 through the 29, from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. hydrants around the city will be flushed and residents may experience low water pressure and discolored water.

Below are the locations of the hydrants that will be flushed, and their corresponding dates:

Oct. 25 – Pine St. West to City line

Oct. 26 – Pine St. East to City line

Oct. 27 – Houghton Plot to Bridge St.

Oct. 28 – Bridge St. to Reynolds Ave. including W. William and Hillvue Ave.

Oct. 29 – Reynolds Ave. to City line including areas above the railroad tracks

Residents are advised to check the cold water tap for any discoloration before using it. The discoloration is not a health concern, the city says, but might be a problem when it comes to doing laundry.

If you encounter discolored water, run the water until it is clear to reduce the risk of the discolored water getting into your hot water tank.