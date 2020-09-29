I-80 WB On-Ramp Closed in Valley Township, Montour County

MONTOURSVILLE, P.A. – Motorists are advised that the Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp (Exit 224 Danville) from Route 54 continues to remain closed for repair work.

The Interstate 80 overpass bridge beams were damaged by an over-height vehicle in August of 2020. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) closed the ramp to traffic for inspection of the structure and determined the ramp will remain closed until the structure is fixed. The contractor is expected to begin work on the damaged structure in October with work expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.

Traffic seeking to enter Interstate 80 westbound from Route 54 in Valley Township just outside of Danville should use the established detour: Route 54 west to Route 254 west and enter Interstate 80 westbound at the Limestoneville (Exit 215) in Northumberland County.

Motorists should expect travel delays and lane changes. Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.