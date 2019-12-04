I-86W at exit 34 in Steuben County clear for reopen

(WETM) – A tractor trailer crashed on I-86W and caused a major hold up earlier today. The crash occurred just outside of Hornell on the I-86 west bound lane near exit 34 in Steuben County.

Many responded to the scene, including Hornell Fire and Ambulance, Arkport Fire and Rescue, Steuben County Sheriff’s Deputies and State Police.

The logging company later brought another truck to the scene of the crash on I-86W and they reloaded the logs to continue their travels down the highway.

This all occurred around 2:00 PM today, the highway is now open again.

