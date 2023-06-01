ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Warren Real Estate invites the Southern Tier for free ice cream to celebrate “Anne Warren Day”.

Anne founded Warren Real Estate in 1953 after opening her first office in Ithaca. She was one of the first women realtors in Tompkins County.

In honor of her legacy and paving the way for other women in the industry, on June 1st every year, each office serves free ice cream at all locations.

“She’s the reason why Warren Real Estate exists. So, we celebrate her every June 1st, on her birthday, and her favorite dessert was ice cream. We invite everyone to come by, have some ice cream, and celebrate with us,” said Senior Administrator, Amanda Arduini.

Today, Warren Real Estate invited the public to join them as it celebrates 70 years in business and Ann’s Birthday.

The Ithaca, Binghamton, and Watkins Glen locations will serve ice cream until 5:00 p.m.