Iced coffee for a good cause

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Dunkin’ is inviting Southern Tier residents to enjoy a cool beverage while giving back to the community during its annual Iced Coffee Day. On Wednesday, August 26, $1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Elmira will directly benefit the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Iced Coffee Day has generated nearly $25,000 for non-profits in the Southern Tier since 2018.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and bring back our Iced Coffee Day celebration for yet another year,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “A donation to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier goes a long way, especially given the tremendous need in our communities right now. We hope our guests will join us on August 26 to raise funds for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier while enjoying their favorite iced beverage.”

The charitable initiative coincides with a time of increased demand for the Food Bank of the Southern Ter, which has been responding to a growing need for food since mid-March. Each distribution serves up to 500 households and uses a socially-distant drive-thru model.

Here is a list of participating restaurants in Elmira: