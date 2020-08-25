Iced coffee for a good cause

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- Dunkin’ is inviting Southern Tier residents to enjoy a cool beverage while giving back to the community during its annual Iced Coffee Day. On Wednesday, August 26, $1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Elmira will directly benefit the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

Iced Coffee Day has generated nearly $25,000 for non-profits in the Southern Tier since 2018.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and bring back our Iced Coffee Day celebration for yet another year,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “A donation to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier goes a long way, especially given the tremendous need in our communities right now. We hope our guests will join us on August 26 to raise funds for the Food Bank of the Southern Tier while enjoying their favorite iced beverage.”

The charitable initiative coincides with a time of increased demand for the Food Bank of the Southern Ter, which has been responding to a growing need for food since mid-March. Each distribution serves up to 500 households and uses a socially-distant drive-thru model.

Here is a list of participating restaurants in Elmira:

301 Madison Ave ElmiraNY14901
125 Conhocton St CorningNY14830
7 Main St WellsboroPA16901
3317 Chambers Rd HorseheadsNY14845
1050 State Route 36 HornellNY14843
2501 Corning Rd Elmira HeightsNY14903
311 S. Franklin St Watkins GlenNY14891
350 W Morris St BathNY14810
1020 Center StSuite 28HorseheadsNY14845
1442 S Main St MansfieldPA16933
1141 Broadway St ElmiraNY14904
869 Addison Rd Painted PostNY14870
125 Victory Highway Painted PostNY14870
1400 County Rd 64Wal-Mart StoreHorseheadsNY14845
276 Sing Sing Rd HorseheadsNY14845

