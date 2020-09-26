“If it sounds too good to be true”: Fake auto sales rise during pandemic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– If it sounds too good to be true, it’s probably a scam. Since the start of the pandemic the better business warns that internet scams have skyrocketed.

Denise Groene with the BBB says many people have been falling for fake auto sales online. The biggest reason why is because the advertised prices are so low. She warns if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Often the scammers will put a photo of a vehicle online and ask for cash upfront a big red flag. The pictures are usually taken from another ad so you can do a search to see if multiple people are trying to sell the same vehicle.

” You can also do a reverse image search. For example, if you find a car that you’re interested in click it into google images and see if there are any postings throughout the country for that vehicle,” said Denise Groene, State Director of BBB.

She recommends people should always ask to meet the seller and see the car in-person. Another big warning sign if you’re asked to wire money or use a gift card for the transaction.

For more details on how to safely buy a used car you can visit this page.

