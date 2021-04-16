IMPD: Multiple people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility; shooter took own life

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after multiple people were wounded in an active shooter event on Indy’s southwest side Thursday night.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road. This is the location of a FedEx facility. When officers arrived, they encountered an active shooter incident.

Preliminary information from the department indicates the shooter took his own life.

There were several people injured in the shooting. Others were transported to multiple hospitals. Exact victim information was not readily available as of the time of this report.

Police do not believe there is an ongoing threat as of this time. They are asking anyone with family members that work at the facility that they have not been able to get in contact with to go to the Holiday Inn Express located at 8555 Stansted Drive.

FedEx sent a statement regarding the shooting saying:

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

The Indiana State Police says I-70 was closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Reagan Pkwy due to police activity in the area. The interstate has since reopened, but there is no access toAmeriplex Parkway from either direction.

We have a crew on the scene. One of our reporters spoke one of the victim’s family members, who says his niece was in her car when a gunman started shooting at her vehicle.

“She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg,” said Parminder Singh, the uncle of one of the victims.

Singh tells us her daughter did not know who the shooter was.

Another man tells us that his wife works in the facility. She texted him to tell him that there was an active shooter at the facility.

“My wife works in there and she texted me to tell me there’s an active shooter and we communicated back and forth for a while, she’s since notified me she’s okay,” said Ian Johnston. “After I communicated with her for a while, then it went silent for a while, so I came here just to see what was going on and she texted me I’m okay.”

Johnston said you never think something like this might happen, but it always can.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.