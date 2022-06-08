ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – Rising gas prices affect everyone even our young people. Especially parents who are struggling to find ways to fund summer camp experiences. Elmira City schools and generous local donors are stepping in to meet this new summer need.

Summer programs are an intricate piece for kids in the Southern Tier. with inflation making summer camps less affordable one local parent says she had to rely on Wings of Eagles to engage in summer activities.

“My son got a scholarship through Wings of Eagles directly. We have paid out of pocket in the past. That’s how we were able to afford,” said Esther Kabithe, Parent.

Now that inflation has kicked in, with prices going up on gas, it’s become more difficult for kids to enroll in summer camps.

“Mainly because parents can’t afford the fuel to get back and forth to wings of eagles,” Tracy Sink, President, Wings of Eagles.

Sink shared that enrollment is down. The kids that are enrolled in their program are receiving help through donations and scholarships.

Inflation has also created an issue with staffing at the Wings of Eagles. The teachers they once had in place declined to come back this summer.

“A lot of it had to do with their pay. as small business. We can’t afford a lot. Because of the rising inflation, it wasn’t enough. We had to, you know, work out deals with those guys, ” said Sink.

For parents, having a place for their kids to have fun and learn, takes the weight off of their backs.

