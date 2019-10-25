Injured officer Denny Wright released from hospital, surrounded by support

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officer Denny Wright was released from the hospital on Friday morning, three weeks to the day since he was attacked during an altercation on Peck Street.

Friends, family and many members of law enforcement gathered outside Unity Hospital to greet Wright as he prepared to leave.

Law enforcement officers, family, friends and more are lined up in support outside of the hospital where RPD officer Denny Wright is about to be released. #ROC pic.twitter.com/VS4BawlyRB — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 25, 2019

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary spoke moments before Wright’s release, and talked about how officers and department members have leaned on each other for support since the attack:

At a tribute outside the hospital for the officer on Thursday evening, Wright made an appearance to the fellow law enforcement officials and supporters.

The Rochester Police Locust Club released a statement Thursday on behalf of injured officer Wright and his family:

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Rochester and surrounding communities for the outpouring support that has been given to my family and I. We are truly touched by all those who have reached out to us. To hear about everyone who has donated their time, food, or just simply sent a card, or said a prayer, has been uplifting and strengthened my resolve to rehabilitate and recover from the events of October 4th. There are no words that can describe how grateful I am for the love and support from everyone.”

It was the first statement from office Wright since he was stabbed multiple times during an altercation on Peck Street on October 4.

After recovering from surgery Wright was transferred from the hospital on October 14 to a rehabilitation facility for the next phase of his treatment.

In connection to the attack on Officer Wright, Keith Williams, 28 of Rochester, is charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of police officer, charges he pleaded not guilty to last week. Williams was given no bail.

Williams has been involved with a number of crimes just this year and has been in and out of custody.

RPD deputy chief Mark Mura said a bystander helped when they saw the attack happening. That good Samaritan spoke to News 8 Monday about the intense moments leading up to and during the attack.

The Rochester Police Locust Club says they have received numerous requests to support Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright after he was assaulted last week.

The club has set up the “Denny Wright Fund” through Canandaigua National Bank. Donations are accepted at any bank branch.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.