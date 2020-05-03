Border Patrol agents stop six oryx from being smuggled into Mexico

MCALLEN, Texas — Six oryx are safe now after Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered the endangered animals being transported into Mexico on Wednesday.

The CBP Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team located the oryx, an endangered breed of antelope, inside of a trailer heading into Mexico through the Anzalduas Port of Entry.

According to officials, orynx horns are sought after as game trophies.

(source: Director of Field Operations Laredo Sector, Randy Howe)

CBP, along with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, assisted in the rescue of the animals.

Information on the charges for the people who attempted to move them into Mexico has not been made available.