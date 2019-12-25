Germany’s “Berliner Sea Dogs” continue traditional polar plunge

The berlin swimming club “Berliner sea dogs” had their traditional Christmas day plunge today in a lake on the outskirts of berlin.

Some 40 members of the club braved water temperatures of 41 degrees (Fahrenheit), with the air temperature just a touch warmer at 43 degrees (Fahrenheit).

But some complained it was too warm.

“We could have had ice of course, that would’ve been even nicer,” commented one of the swimmers.

The swimmers sang traditional Christmas songs and drank warm drinks dressed in Santa Claus costumes.